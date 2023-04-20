Ally McCoist left furious after what he’s been hearing said about Arsenal recently











TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has labelled claims that Arsenal have ‘bottled’ their last two games as completely ‘out of order’.

Arsenal have squandered two goal leads in consecutive games against Liverpool and West Ham. Mikel Arteta’s men have allowed Manchester City to close the gap at the top of the table ahead of their crunch clash at the Etihad Stadium next week.

And it’s led to suggestions that Arsenal are beginning to collapse ahead of the final stretch of the campaign.

But Ally McCoist has jumped to the Gunners’ defence and labelled these claims as ‘nonsense’.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

McCoist furious after claims Arsenal are ‘bottling it’

Speaking on TalkSPORT, McCoist reflected on Arsenal’s last two games and feels the criticism aimed at them has been over the top.

“In Arsenal’s defence, in normal circumstances a draw at Anfield and a draw against West Ham [who are] fighting for their lives, isn’t a disaster,” he said. “But the fact they were 2-0 up in both games, that’s the thing that doesn’t look so good at all.”

TalkSPORT presenter, Alan Brazil, then asked McCoist: “Are we out of order saying they bottled it?”

“Oh yeah, out of order! Absolutely out of order,” McCoist responded. “How can you say you bottled it at Anfield? You’ve gone there and you’re 2-0 up, playing really well.”

He added: “But Liverpool have got that in them. West Ham are fighting for their lives. Listen I’m not of the school that they bottled it, that’s a lot of nonsense. Other teams came back and played well.

“Arsenal have done fantastically well so far, but you’ve got to say, we’ve been sitting there for a long while now, weeks and weeks.

“You and I have spoken about it on numerous occasions Alan, saying ‘you know something, Man City – they’ve not clicked yet’. Well, it looks as if now they’re just going into top gear.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal did begin to fade at this stage of the season last time out as they missed out on the top-four to Tottenham.

But they are a completely different side this season and while the last two results will concern Arteta, he certainly won’t be panicking just yet.

The Gunners have an opportunity to make a real statement at Manchester City next week, while they could also move seven points clear with a win over Southampton tomorrow night.

