Ally McCoist lauds Bukayo Saka during Arsenal clash with Manchester City











Ally McCoist has lauded Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal youngster scored a first-half penalty against Manchester City on Wednesday, telling Amazon Prime that you have to love the forward for the way he plays the game.

Saka levelled the game after Kevin De Bruyne gave the visitors the lead at the Emirates. It was an error from Takehiro Tomiyasu which gifted Pep Guardiola’s men the lead in the top of the table clash.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

But Arsenal went into half-time level. Eddie Nketiah was brought down by Ederson after taking a shot on goal.

McCoist lauds Bukayo Saka

Some may have wondered whether January signing Jorginho may attempt to grab the ball given his ability from the spot. But Saka took responsibility.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

He had to deal with some mind games from the Manchester City goalkeeper, with the Brazilian pointing into one corner. Funnily enough, Saka put his shot that way, but Ederson decided to dive the other way, sending the Emirates into a frenzy.

It was a brilliant moment from Saka to show the bravery to take the penalty. And McCoist was full of praise for the way that he stepped up when Arsenal needed him.

“Real confidence, sends that man Ederson the wrong way entirely. And you’re right, he had a little bit of a wait Clive. Had to concentrate, gather his thoughts. No messing, sends the goalkeeper the wrong way,” he told Amazon Prime.

“Got to love that kid. He’s been terrific. He’s been fouled, he hasn’t been allowed to play his normal game. One or two fouls given against him. Still, shows the responsibility, absolute no problem.”

It was no surprise to see Saka step up and produce when Arsenal needed him. Of course, he scored the penalty which gave the Gunners a dramatic victory in a five-goal thriller with Liverpool earlier this season.

He has been absolutely prolific for Mikel Arteta’s side this season. The penalty was his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign, while he also has eight assists.

Saka is utterly fearless in the way he plays and the way he relishes big moments. And that is exactly what Arsenal will need if they are going to bounce back from here and win the title at the end of the season.