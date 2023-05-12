Ally McCoist doesn't want to see Liverpool midfield target move in summer











Liverpool have been heavily linked with Chelsea’s Mason Mount in recent weeks.

Goal.com’s Neil Jones reported in April that Liverpool have held “productive” talks over the Blues ace.

The article added that the Reds ‘would be willing and able to meet the player’s salary demands’.

Photo by Visionhaus//Getty Images

Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg reported that Mount is “increasingly likely” to make the move to Anfield.

More recently, football.london suggested Liverpool would still move for him even if they sign Alexis Mac Allister.

However, one report has started doing the rounds suggested that Chelsea may look to keep Mount after all.

The Daily Mail has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino – who looks set to take the Blues reins – sees him as a “key player”.

Ally McCoist was asked on talkSPORT whether he felt Mount should stay at Stamford Bridge.

“I would, actually,” he said. “He’s kind of lost his way a little bit.

“Which is A) understandable and B) acceptable, in a club that’s completely lost their way.

“It’s natural that younger players are going to suffer from it and maybe not fight their way through it.

“Once Pochettino or whoever comes in steadies the ship a little bit, I would like to see Mason Mount still at Chelsea.

“Of course I would, yes.”

‘The potential to be one of the best’

It’s nice to see McCoist have faith in Mount in wake of a difficult season for player and club alike.

He acknowledges the midfielder’s form is due to the circumstances at the club.

This should change when the ship is steadied.

However, Liverpool certainly have a good chance of persuading Mount to swap the Bridge for Anfield.

And if they do, they’d be getting their hands on a top player.

Photo by Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Mount is a versatile player who loves to press and work hard, and is outstanding on and off the ball.

Declan Rice said last year that the Liverpool target is “one of the best players I’ve played with”.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has previously tipped Mount to become one of the best players in world football.

In 2020, the Chelsea ace was among the 15 starlets selected for a Topps ‘Lionel Messi Designed Set’ card pack.

On Mount, Messi said, as per talkSPORT: “Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best.”