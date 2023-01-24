Ally McCoist defends Tottenham star over claims he lacks ambition











Ally McCoist has told talkSPORT that he cannot understand why people criticise Harry Kane for spending so long at Tottenham Hotspur, but admitted that now may be the time to join Manchester United.

Kane is now the joint-record goalscorer in Tottenham history. His winner against Fulham on Monday took him level with the great Jimmy Greaves. If there was any doubt, Kane is now unquestionably one of the greatest players in the club’s history.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But that has not put an end to speculation concerning Kane’s future. His contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of next season. And there is interest.

McCoist defends Kane over future decision

It appears that Manchester United may be leading the charge for the 29-year-old. The Times reported this month that Erik ten Hag’s men want the striker this summer.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

It is really hard to call what Kane will decide to do. Unfortunately, Spurs have struggled to make progress this season. And with that, it is surely going to be difficult to convince their talisman to stick around and sign what may be the last major contract of his career.

McCoist admitted that Kane may be seriously tempted by the chance to leave in the coming months. However, he hit out at those who seem to have a problem with the idea of Kane staying at Tottenham for the majority of his career.

“He’s got massive decisions to make. And I actually think they might be influenced by the fact he’s going to overtake Jimmy’s goalscoring record, because obviously that’ll mean so, so much to him,” he told talkSPORT.

“Do you know something? All these people saying he’s not won anything, he lacks ambition, all that stuff. No, you can’t have it both ways. He’s doing something that every young kid can only dream about. And that’s playing and scoring goals for the team that you love.

“Of course, I get it. He’ll have a better chance of winning things somewhere else. He probably was disappointed that City move never came off. And, Spurs fans will hate me saying it, it might now be the time to go to Manchester United. Because the way things are looking right now, you’d have to say that Manchester United look as though they’re progressing better than Spurs are at this moment in time.”

Tottenham striker almost in impossible decision

Kane will be weighing up what matters more to him. Should he stay at Tottenham, he is bound to be remembered by many as the club’s best ever player.

And leaving does not necessarily guarantee that he will suddenly win trophies. Spurs meanwhile, always have a chance with Antonio Conte at the helm.

He may not know where his future lies. It would be foolish to damage his relationship with Tottenham before it becomes clear where he could end up.

Kane is in a difficult position. And ultimately, he is likely to receive criticism whatever path he goes down this summer.