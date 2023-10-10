Pundit Ally McCoist has admitted he thinks Tottenham Hotspur playmaker James Maddison could become even better than Martin Odegaard.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (10/10 8:52am), McCoist and Andy Townsend were discussing the two number tens.

The pair are arguably two of the most exciting players in the Premier League right now.

Martin Odegaard has stepped up to be a key man for Arsenal ever since his move from Real Madrid.

He’s embraced wearing the captain’s armband and ties together everything good Arsenal do in attack.

A man who has arguably had an even bigger impact at his club in North London is James Maddison.

The England international always looked destined to thrive at Tottenham given their lack of creativity since Christian Eriksen’s departure.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

However, few would have predicted him to start as well as he has at Tottenham, recording five assists and two goals already in the Premier League.

McCoist has suggested that he thinks Maddison could end up being even better than Odegaard at Arsenal.

Right now, he still thinks the Norwegian has the edge over him, but when they met at the Emirates, it was Maddison who walked away with two goal contributions.

McCoist makes judgement over Maddison and Odegaard

Speaking about the impressive pair, Andy Townsend said: “I’ll tell you, I think [James] Maddison has got another level he can find yet. He’s only been at Spurs five minutes.”

McCoist replied: “I’ll tell you where I am right now on it, I’d probably pick [Martin] Odegaard just slightly at this moment in time because of maybe more goals.

“But I’m fairly confident in saying to you I’ll change my mind by the end of the season probably.

Townsend added: “I’ll tell you, Maddison is playing very well and the role that they’ve got for him and the players around him, it’s like Dreamsville for him, it’s perfect for him.”

Jermaine Jenas has agreed with McCoist that he thinks Maddison will outperform Odegaard this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Right now, both teams don’t have a centre forward playing to the best of their abilities right now.

Son Heung-min appears to be in better goalscoring form than the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

The Brazilian was brilliant against Man City but isn’t going to find the back of the net playing out wide too often.

With Odegaard and Maddison playing between the lines, whoever is up front for both teams is going to be presented with plenty of opportunities.