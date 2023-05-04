Ally McCoist claims 68-year-old manager would be better at Leeds than Pep Guardiola











Ally McCoist has claimed that he would rather have Sam Allardyce at Leeds United over Pep Guardiola to help them avoid the drop.

Allardyce was named as Leeds’ caretaker boss yesterday after Javi Gracia was relieved of his duties.

The 68-year-old has certainly divided opinion amongst the Leeds fan base, but he came out swinging in his first press conference.

He claimed that he’s right up there with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta in terms of football knowledge.

The new Leeds boss said: “I’m 68 but there’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not [Mikel] Arteta,” as quoted by BBC Sport.

Now, Ally McCoist has praised Allardyce for his comments on his managerial capabilities and made a bold claim about the English boss on TalkSPORT.

Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

McCoist on Allardyce

McCoist reacted to Allardyce’s comments and claimed he’d rather have him at Leeds in a relegation battle over Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

“Absolutely and he’s well within his rights to say that,” McCoist said. “I’ve got to say, I think Guardiola is a genius, I think Arteta is well on the road to building a fantastic side at Arsenal.

“However, if I was Leeds right now and I was offered one of the three of them to get my team to stay up, it probably would be Sam.”

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s certainly a huge claim from McCoist and while you can understand where he’s coming from, we’re unsure if Leeds fans would agree.

Allardyce has shown over the years that he specialises in keeping teams in the Premier League, but it’s a stretch to put him up against the likes of Guardiola.

Nevertheless, Leeds will be hoping that their last-ditch move to keep them in England’s top flight pays off. And Allardyce faces a trip to City this weekend where he will face off against Guardiola.

Show all