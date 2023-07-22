Leeds United’s first signing of the summer is through the door.

Ethan Ampadu has joined the club in a deal worth an initial £7m, and while that is an exciting addition, the question now turns to who’s next?

Indeed, Leeds can’t just be ‘one and done’ this summer, this is a squad that needs major surgery, and further additions are needed.

Luckily for Leeds, it sounds as though help is on the way, and after signing Ampadu, they’re now going to turn their attentions to signing a new goalkeeper.

Speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Phil Hay shared an update on Leeds’ transfer plans, and he says that adding a new goalkeeper to the mix is very much next on the club’s agenda.

Leeds want a goalkeeper

Hay shared what he knows about Leeds’ plans.

“All the noises suggest that with Ampadu signing and with that signing they would move onto a goalkeeper which is a pretty crucial position for them to sort out. They do like Darlow, they really like Darlow up at Newcastle, but there are reports that Bournemouth are getting close with Darlow and they like him too,” Hay said.

Important

Getting a new goalkeeper through the door as soon as possible is absolutely vital for Leeds.

Of course, having a first-choice goalkeeper provides your team with a lot of stability, but whoever comes in will need time to bed in.

Now more than ever, goalkeepers are more than just shot-stoppers, and that chemistry between the backline and the number one is vital.

Two weeks out from the start of the season, Leeds need to get a new goalkeeper in quickly if they want their new glovesman to hit the ground running.