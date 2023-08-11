‘All the best’: Ian Wright reacts to transfer news out of Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino will be plying his trade away from the Emirates Stadium this season.

The 19-year-old Gunners talent has linked up with Championship outfit Swansea City on a season-long loan.

Arsenal confirmed the news on Friday morning, with Patino set to spend a second campaign in a row in the second tier.

Last season, the Gunners prodigy was with Blackpool, making 37 appearances including 34 in the Championship.

Patino gave a good account of himself, registering seven goal contributions in all competitions.

Despite his solid efforts in tangerine, the Arsenal gem was unable to save the Lancashire side from relegation.

Last season, football.london had even backed Patino to become a long-term replacement for Granit Xhaka.

However, since then, Xhaka has left but Declan Rice and Kai Havertz have come in.

With Patino no higher up the pecking order, Arsenal have decided to loan him out once again.

Patino took to Instagram with a message in which he expressed his delight at linking up with the Swans.

Numerous peers, including Arsenal legend Ian Wright, wished Patino well for the season.

Our view

Patino is an outstanding prospect, arguably one of the most talented to come through the ranks at Arsenal in recent years.

The Arsenal talent’s spell at Blackpool last season was very promising. Now, he gets the chance to build on that with another stint at a Championship side.

Patino is still just 19 years of age, so he has his whole career ahead of him, and his ceiling is ridiculously high.

Hopefully he’ll enjoy an even better loan stint this time and, next season, potentially have a crack at the Arsenal first-team.