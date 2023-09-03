‘All the best’: Guglielmo Vicario reacts on Instagram after midfielder’s Tottenham exit

Guglielmo Vicario was amongst those to send a message to Harvey White on social media after the young midfielder sealed a move away from Tottenham Hotspur at the very end of the summer transfer window.

White took to Instagram after it was confirmed by Stevenage that the 21-year-old has joined the League One side on a permanent deal.

Harvey White left Tottenham after around 15 years on the books in North London. Stevenage confirmed that the youngster snubbed a raft of other offers to join the club this week.

It is a move that will not come as a great surprise to Spurs fans. White had previously made his debut for the Tottenham first-team. But he had spent much of the last couple of years out on loan.

And with Ange Postecoglou not finding a place for White in his plans, a permanent exit could be best for all parties.

White can get his career properly up and running. And it would be no surprise to see him playing at a higher level in the future.

Certainly, it is clear just how popular a figure White is. The youngster put out a couple of messages on social media to pay tribute to Tottenham, while also looking forward to life at his new club.

And amongst those to reply was Vicario, who wished the academy graduate well…

It was always going to be a challenge for White to make the grade at Tottenham. But the arrival of Ange Postecoglou may not help some of the younger players. That is because the bar is now being raised at Tottenham – at a rapid rate.

Having said that, Postecoglou would not think twice about throwing a youngster in if he thought that they were ready. That pathway is definitely there for the brightest talents at Hotspur Way.