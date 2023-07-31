All signs now clearly point to ‘amazing’ Tottenham player leaving soon

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looks to be edging closer towards a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

That’s according to Sport1, with the German outlet claiming that Bayern are confident of reaching an agreement with Spurs this week.

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines over the past few weeks, with the Bundesliga champions having two bids knocked back for the 29-year-old.

The England captain has just a year left on his deal at Tottenham and there have been no signs that he’s willing to extend his stay in North London.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sky Sports claim that Bayern officials are on their way to London to hold talks with Spurs over a deal for Kane today.

And it seems that all signs are pointing to Tottenham losing their all-time top goalscorer this summer.

Kane edging closer to Bayern move

Sport1 claims that Bayern are hopeful of reaching an agreement with Spurs to sign Kane this week.

The outlet notes that Thomas Tuchel, Ange Postecoglou and Harry Kane all want to resolve the situation quickly.

Indeed, Bayern and Spurs remain in contact and the signs are clearly pointing to Kane moving to Germany.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Kane, who was recently lauded as an ‘amazing’ talent by Heung-Min Son, is reportedly keen to make the switch to Munich this summer.

Ange Postecoglou will undoubtedly be keen to resolve Kane’s future sooner rather than later as he prepares for his first season in charge.

It’s hardly been an ideal opening couple of months for Postecoglou given the constant speculation surrounding Kane.

But if the striker isn’t willing to extend his stay at Spurs, it may be for the best for the club to move on him this summer.