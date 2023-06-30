‘All signs’: £145k-a-week star is still likely to join Tottenham this summer – journalist

There is a lot of uncertainty on the future of Tottenham target Clement Lenglet and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on where he could end up this summer.

Tottenham had Lenglet on loan last season. It was a hard campaign for the whole club and it will be very exciting to see how they do next season with new manager Ange Postecoglou in charge.

Spurs have been linked to the player a lot this transfer window. It looks like they want him back but they have to agree a fee with Barcelona.

The £145,000-a-week player will no doubt hope his future is resolved quickly. It is a huge summer for Spurs as they look to build a squad to get back into Europe.

Jacobs was speaking on the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel. He spoke about the fact that he still sees Lenglet joining Spurs. He said: “The situation is unclear. I think there is still a likelihood that Lenglet will complete his move to Tottenham. Simply because we know that Barcelona want to get rid of him.

“So all signs would point to that but nothing is done at this point. I also don’t think the fee is going to be a massive stumbling block either but this so called agreement in principle that looked done a few days hasn’t led to anything definitive.”

This is a big update for Spurs fans and looks like the club are very close to sealing another permanent signing. Chairman Daniel Levy is showing that he wants to rebuild the squad. He has proven this by already signing two players.

Lenglet looks like he could be the third. Although his season was inconsistent last season, the Frenchman will no doubt be a solid asset for the club.

When he was at his best he showed that he could be a brick wall for any Premier League striker. If Postecoglou can get him at his best consistently, then Spurs have picked up a great signing.