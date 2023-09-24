‘All over him’: Jamie Redknapp shares what 26-year-old Spurs star did every time £12m Arsenal man got the ball

Jamie Redknapp noticed that James Maddison hunted Jorginho down whenever the Arsenal midfielder got the ball during the second-half of the North London derby as he discussed the second Tottenham Hotspur goal.

Redknapp was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 24/9; 16:16) after Spurs came from behind on two occasions to leave the Emirates with a point.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jorginho came on for the second-half due to a knock to Declan Rice. The Italy international has proved to be a very good signing for Arsenal at £12 million. And Mikel Arteta has tended to bring him on to shore up games, particularly since Rice’s arrival in the summer.

Redknapp noticed what Maddison did whenever Jorginho got the ball

Unfortunately for Arsenal, it was Jorginho who made the mistake which led to Tottenham’s second goal. He was caught in possession by James Maddison, who ran through and then set up Son Heung-min for the equaliser.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And Redknapp suggested afterwards that it appeared to be a tactic from Tottenham to get at Jorginho whenever he got onto the ball.

“Well Jorginho, every time he got on the ball, you could see that Maddison was like a hyena, he was all over him,” he told Sky Sports.

“He wanted to get after him, he knew as soon as he took a touch, he could dispossess him. And he ambushes him here.”

Jorginho may have an important role to play in the coming games if Rice’s injury is at all serious. He has actually proved to have been an inspired signing – even if fans were, understandably, very concerned when he emerged onto the radar in the final hours of the January transfer window.

And you would imagine that he will not make a similar error again.

Ultimately, with the styles Arsenal and Tottenham both play, risks are always going to be taken. And with that, mistakes are unlikely to be too far behind.

Both teams will certainly feel that they could have won. But they will also be slightly relieved that they did not lose either.

And there is every chance that that could be looked back upon as an important point for both teams come the business end of the campaign.