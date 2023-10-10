‘All of a sudden’: Tim Sherwood says £26m Tottenham player is suddenly looking absolutely brilliant

Ange Postecoglou has Tottenham playing the best football we’ve seen since the Mauricio Pochettino era.

The Australian has found a way to unlock and get the best out of this Spurs team.

So many of Tottenham’s underperforming players from last season now look like stars with the likes of Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma and Heung-Min Son all performing brilliantly this season.

One other player who looks completely transformed compared to last season is Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swede had a brilliant 2021/22 campaign for Spurs after joining in January, but he hit a lull last season.

However, he now looks back to his best once again, and speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Tim Sherwood has singled out the Sweden international for some special praise.

Kulusevski back to his best

Sherwood spoke highly of the £26m winger.

“That partnership with Romero and Van de Ven has been outstanding, the midfield, Sarr and Bissouma in there, we talked about Sonny, and Kulusevski has all of a sudden come to his best,” Sherwood said.

Huge boost

Tottenham have a number of fantastic attacking talents on their books at the moment, but we can’t say enough how much of a boost it is for Spurs to have Kulusevski back to his best.

The winger is genuinely one of the better players in the Premier League when he’s on song, and it looks like he’s bang at it this season.

Kulusevski has shown just how good he can be at his best, and the fact that Postecoglou has been able to unlock the Swede after a slow season last time around is hugely encouraging for Spurs and their prospects of challenging for major honours this season.