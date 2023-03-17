'All of a sudden': Teddy Sheringham has changed his mind about the top four race between Spurs and Liverpool











Speaking to FourFourTwo, Teddy Sheringham has been giving his verdict on the race for the top four as Tottenham, Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton battle it out for a place in next season’s Champions League.

The race for the top four is wide open, and there have been twists and turns galore over the past few weeks.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0 a fortnight ago, but their loss to Bournemouth at the weekend has blown the race wide open once again.

Spurs have been equally as inconsistent, losing to Wolves before beating Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Sheringham thought that Spurs were absolutely out of the top four race after their loss to Wolves, but he’s now changed his mind stating that Tottenham have what it takes to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Sheringham thinks Spurs have enough

The Tottenham legend gave his verdict on whether or not Spurs can finish in the top four.

“After the Wolves defeat, I would’ve said no – but then all of a sudden, results change around and you find yourself in a better spot,” Sheringham said.

“It will be a big push before the end of the season. Brighton, Newcastle and Liverpool are all trying to get in there and it’s big money for all of those clubs.

“Why not, though? Tottenham have the capabilities to.”

Twists and turns

These comments just go to show how crazy this race has been this season and how quickly things can change.

Before the weekend, many would’ve said that Liverpool were the heavy favourites to finish fourth as they looked to be coming into form while Spurs faltered, but now, the opposite appears to be true.

This could all change again very soon if Liverpool manage to go on a run and Spurs dip, but with Tottenham having much easier games than the Reds over the next few weeks, it’s fair to make them favourites.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Brighton continue to lurk in the background, and only a fool would write off either of those sides.

