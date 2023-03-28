‘All his years there’: Pundit says £40m Pochettino signing hasn’t shown any signs of getting better at Spurs











Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has been discussing Tottenham’s ongoing malaise and Davinson Sanchez.

The pundit went in hard on Spurs, pointing out a number of errors they’ve made in recent years using players like Dele Alli and Harry Winks as examples.

However, the main target of this rant was Sanchez, who Cascarino claims hasn’t improved one bit since joining Spurs for £40m back in 2018 under Mauricio Pochettino.

Sanchez hasn’t improved

Cascarino discussed the Colombian.

“If you think of the decision making, sometimes I laugh because it’s extraordinary how some things have happened at Tottenham. How did Dele Alli fall off a cliff? You could say that’s down to him and his personal life, but how is he allowed in that position? How did Harry Winks leave the football club? How did Davinson Sanchez not improve as a centre-half? All his years there I’ve never seen an improvement from Davinson Sanchez when they paid £40m on a young, potential centre-half and it’s a common theme, it’s groundhog day all the time with different positions in the team,” Cascarino said.

Gets away with it

When you put it like that, it’s clear that Sanchez just hasn’t been good enough since joining Tottenham.

While many of Spurs’ players get lots of blame for the club’s current situation, somehow, Sanchez manages to get away with his poor form, but we mustn’t forget that he was once the club’s record signing.

Sanchez hasn’t been terrible for Spurs by any stretch of the imagination, but he was signed as a player who was expected to kick on and become a top-class player, and he has stalled massively.

Whether that’s down to a lack of talent or poor coaching is up for debate, but one thing is for sure, Sanchez hasn’t been good enough.

