‘All day long’: Seaman says he’d have absolutely loved Arsenal to sign 30-year-old PL rival sold this summer

David Seaman has joked that he would have taken Arsenal signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur all day long this summer, as he was asked about the Gunners landing another striker.

Seaman was speaking on his Seaman Says podcast about the Gunners’ striker situation heading towards the final stages of the window.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, Mikel Arteta’s side had already been dealt a massive blow ahead of this campaign. Gabriel Jesus missed the start of the season due to injury.

Seaman jokes he would’ve loved Harry Kane at Arsenal

Arsenal definitely have other options. The likes of Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz can all play up front. Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun is also on the books.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

However, there is a question mark over whether any of those players could be prolific enough to help Arsenal take that next step. And with that, Seaman admitted that he would love for the Gunners to sign another striker.

That prompted his co-presenter to ask whether the options are available on the market. And Seaman responded by joking that the ideal player has already moved in this window.

“We’ve just let one go to Germany,” he told Seaman Says, clearly talking about Harry Kane. “How good would that have been? I would have took him all day long, no matter what. I think that could have had more reaction than when Sol Campbell left to come to Arsenal.”

Obviously, there was absolutely no chance of Kane being sold to Arsenal in this window. Selling him was painful enough for many Tottenham fans. But there would have been uproar if they had agreed terms with the Gunners.

Spurs really had little choice but to sell Kane to Bayern Munich. Had they kept him in this window, there was always a chance that he could join another Premier League side on a free transfer next year.

Even then, the chances of joining Arsenal were surely slim to none. But presumably, many would have said similar about Sol Campbell more than two decades ago.

It would have easily been the most shocking move in the most ludicrous summer transfer window there has ever been.