Paul Merson has issued his verdict after Tottenham Hotspur confirmed this week that they had signed James Maddison from Leicester City.

Merson has taken to Twitter to praise Spurs for landing the 26-year-old, who became Ange Postecoglou’s third signing since taking charge of the club.

As reported by BBC Sport, Tottenham have signed James Maddison for £40 million. The England international has penned a five-year contract in North London.

Merson praises Tottenham after James Maddison signing

It looks to be a coup for Spurs. Maddison scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists in the Premier League for the Foxes last season.

So had Leicester stayed up, you would imagine that he would command a much higher fee in this window.

Certainly, Paul Merson believes that it will prove to be a really good move for Tottenham. And he suggested that the signing may really help Harry Kane replicate his own form in front of goal from last season.

Here is Merson’s verdict on the move…

Great signing from Spurs getting Maddison. Could allow Kane to stay high rather than dropping deep. Maddison will find him all day long. — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) June 29, 2023

Tottenham would have been in big trouble had Kane not had such a prolific year. Son Heung-min was nowhere near as good as the previous year. And Dejan Kulusevski did not hit the heights from his first few months on loan.

Rodrigo Bentancur pulled his weight when it came to goals. But few others in the squad stepped up.

Maddison provided more assists last season than any Tottenham player. So you can understand why some fans are hoping that he can help finally fill the void left by Christian Eriksen.

He has the ability to make things happen out of nothing. And he should be at the peak of his powers. So it is no surprise that Merson believes that it could be a really good move.