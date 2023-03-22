‘All day long’: Kevin Campbell says Arsenal should sign £100m player, he'd be better than Jude Bellingham











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Declan Rice and the merits of bringing him to Arsenal.

Rice, as has been reported by The Times, is Arsenal’s top transfer target heading into the summer transfer window, and Campbell is very much behind the idea of bringing the West Ham ace to the Emirates.

Indeed, Campbell says that the so-called £100m man possesses a talent that is incredibly rare, and he even went as far as to say that he’d rather have him in his team than Jude Bellingham.

Rather have Rice than Bellingham

Campbell discussed the two midfielders.

“Kev says that he’d take Declan Rice over Bellingham all day long,” Campbell’s co-host said.

“We like him, we like him a lot. I’m not saying that Bellingham is not a top class player, but to get a player who can sit at the base of the midfield, dictate play and do all of the ugly stuff, we’ve seen it for years, they’re so hard to find, before Partey we were all over the place,” Campbell said.

More proven

Say what you will about Rice and Bellingham, the reality is that Declan Rice is more proven than his Bundesliga counterpart at this level.

As good as Bellingham looks, the reality is that he’s never kicked a ball in the Premier League, meanwhile, Rice has been proving his ability at this level for half a decade at this point.

These two are both incredibly talented and will have brilliant careers, but, as things stand, it’s less of a gamble to sign Rice than it is to sign Bellingham if you’re a Premier League club looking to compete at the top level.

