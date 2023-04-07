‘All day long’: David Seaman has made a prediction about Liverpool vs Arsenal











Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, David Seaman has been discussing Arsenal’s game against Liverpool this weekend and he’s had a go at predicting how this game will go.

The Gunners face the Reds in a game that could well be season-defining as we head into the final stretch of the title race.

A win here would make the north London club firm favourites to go on and clinch their first Premier League title in 19 years, but dropped points would open the door for Manchester City ahead of the clash between the top two later this month.

As an Arsenal legend, Seaman is hoping that the Gunners can win this one, but he’s actually tipped a draw here, stating that he’d be more than happy with a 1-1.

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Seaman gave his verdict on how this game will go.

“I’ll take a draw all day long, and that’s why I’m going to go with 1-1. It’s not a bad shout by Gary Neville by the way if we win this and take three points from this and then we have Chelsea as well and City, but the City one would be a free hit. I’m going to say 1-1, and I’d be happy with the draw,” Seaman said.

Hard to see

While this game is incredibly tough to predict, it’s really hard to see a draw as the outcome here.

Simply put, a draw doesn’t do much for either side. They both need to win to boost their hopes of either finishing in the top four or winning the league, so it wouldn’t surprise us one bit if they both just went into this game all guns blazing.

This is bound to be a very intriguing clash, and while Seaman has predicted a 1-1 draw, we can’t help but think that there’ll be goals in this one.

