Alfie Devine spotted in Tottenham first-team training today after Rodrigo Bentancur injury news
Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur

Alfie Devine spotted in Tottenham first-team training today after Rodrigo Bentancur injury news

By Milo Clay

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine has now been spotted in first-team training today after Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the season. 

Spurs fell to a 4-1 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday after a dismal showing at the King Power Stadium. 

Bentancur opened the scoring after a promising start to the game, but Antonio Conte’s men capitulated after Leicester levelled things up. 

The Uruguayan was then forced off with a knee injury in the second-half and Tottenham confirmed today that he will miss the remainder of the campaign. 

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Conte now faces a trip to AC Milan without Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma. 

Hojbjerg is suspended for their trip to the San Siro, while Bissouma is also currently sidelined, which could give youngsters such as Alfie Devine a chance to feature over the coming weeks. 

Devine in Tottenham training after Bentancur injury blow  

Tottenham posted a video of the squad preparing for their last-16 clash with Milan on YouTube today. 

Devine can be spotted alongside another of Conte’s midfield options in Pape Matar Sarr. 

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Devine has only made two appearances for Spurs’ first-team after completing a switch from Wigan back in 2020. 

The ‘quality’ youngster scored a memorable goal in the FA Cup on his full debut, becoming the club’s youngest ever player and scorer at just a few days older than 17. 

Football.London’s Alasdair Gold claimed last month that Devine was likely to head out on loan in January. But the 18-year-old could find himself thrown into Conte’s plans due to recent injuries. 

Of course, the English midfielder is unlikely to be handed a chance over the likes of Oliver Skipp and Sarr over the coming weeks, but he will certainly be viewed as a back-up option in Bentancur’s absence. 

Devine clearly has a bright future ahead of him and it will benefit him massively to be amongst the first-team for the remainder of the season. 

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know

You may also like…

More in Tottenham Hotspur