Alfie Devine spotted in Tottenham first-team training today after Rodrigo Bentancur injury news

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine has now been spotted in first-team training today after Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Spurs fell to a 4-1 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday after a dismal showing at the King Power Stadium.

Bentancur opened the scoring after a promising start to the game, but Antonio Conte’s men capitulated after Leicester levelled things up.

The Uruguayan was then forced off with a knee injury in the second-half and Tottenham confirmed today that he will miss the remainder of the campaign.

Conte now faces a trip to AC Milan without Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma.

Hojbjerg is suspended for their trip to the San Siro, while Bissouma is also currently sidelined, which could give youngsters such as Alfie Devine a chance to feature over the coming weeks.

Devine in Tottenham training after Bentancur injury blow

Tottenham posted a video of the squad preparing for their last-16 clash with Milan on YouTube today.

Devine can be spotted alongside another of Conte’s midfield options in Pape Matar Sarr.

Devine has only made two appearances for Spurs’ first-team after completing a switch from Wigan back in 2020.

The ‘quality’ youngster scored a memorable goal in the FA Cup on his full debut, becoming the club’s youngest ever player and scorer at just a few days older than 17.

Football.London’s Alasdair Gold claimed last month that Devine was likely to head out on loan in January. But the 18-year-old could find himself thrown into Conte’s plans due to recent injuries.

Of course, the English midfielder is unlikely to be handed a chance over the likes of Oliver Skipp and Sarr over the coming weeks, but he will certainly be viewed as a back-up option in Bentancur’s absence.

Devine clearly has a bright future ahead of him and it will benefit him massively to be amongst the first-team for the remainder of the season.

