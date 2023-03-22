Alexis Sanchez sends message to Mesut Ozil as former Arsenal maestro retires











Mesut Ozil officially announced his retirement from football today – and his former Arsenal teammate Alexis Sanchez has posted a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.

The playmaker has called time on his career at the age of 34.

He took to social media earlier today to inform his legion of fans of his decision, and there has been an outpouring of love and respect in the hours since.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ozil enjoyed a tremendous career.

He won nine trophies, including four FA Cups with Arsenal. He also won one Spanish league title in 2012 with Real Madrid.

Ozil in his prime was seen by many as one of the best players in the world.

He had incredible vision and breathtaking ball-carrying ability that often left defenders bamboozled.

Without doubt, he is one of the finest attacking midfielders ever to have graced the Premier League.

For Arsenal, he made 254 appearances, scoring 44 goals and making 79 assists.

He was brilliant to watch at times, and especially so when playing with Sanchez.

During their time together with the Gunners, they combined for 18 goals. Sanchez scored 10 that were assisted by Ozil, and Ozil scored eight that were assisted by Sanchez.

They were scintillanting to watch when they linked up, and Sanchez has today paid tribute to his friend and former teamate.

Alexis Sanchez posts heartfelt tribute to Mesut Ozil on Instagram as German retires

Sanchez made a post to his Instagram, following Ozil’s decision to retire.

The Chilean posted a couple of pictures of the two of them together in Arsenal training, with the caption: “We really understood each other my friend Mesut @M10_official. Wishing you the best in your next chapter.”

Ozil replied in the comments with a ‘thanks bro’ with a heart emoji.

Clearly, the pair had a really good relationship during their days at the Emirates.

Many Arsenal fans will definitely agree that Sanchez and Ozil understood each other extremely well on the pitch. They will now wait to see what’s next for Ozil, whether it be coaching, management, punditry or something completely different.