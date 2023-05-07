Alexis Mac Allister finds one word to describe Tottenham's Cristian Romero











Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister has described Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero as a ‘destroyer’.

Romero has enjoyed a mixed campaign for Tottenham after an impressive debut season last time out.

The 25-year-old put in an improved display against Crystal Palace yesterday, but his decision-making has been questionable, to say the least.

He’s been sent off twice this season and has been criticised for some reckless defending.

Romero’s form has seemingly suffered ever since he lifted the World Cup with Argentina last year. But his international teammate, Alexis Mac Allister, has probably found the right word to describe his style of play.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Mac Allister finds one word to describe Romero

Speaking to ESPN on TikTok, Mac Allister was asked to describe his Brighton and Argentina teammates with one word.

And he labelled Romero a ‘destroyer’ when asked to describe the Tottenham star.

Romero isn’t enjoying his best campaign for Spurs and it’s fair to say that he needs to learn to channel his aggression effectively.

But his front-foot style of defending is often of great benefit to Spurs and they will be hopeful that a progressive manager can use his qualities correctly.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

There were some positive signs yesterday that Romero is getting back to his best, after giving away a needless penalty against Liverpool over the weekend.

Romero has shown he has the required quality to become a world-class centre-back, particularly with his displays for Argentina.

As for Mac Allister, he’s been linked with a move for Tottenham and Spurs fans would probably love to see him link up with Romero in north London.

