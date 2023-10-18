Alexis Mac Allister: Argentine media reacts to Liverpool star’s display v Peru

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was in action for Argentina on Tuesday night.

The Reds ace helped his nation overcome Peru in their 2026 World Cup qualifier in Lima.

Mac Allister received mixed reviews from the Argentine media following his efforts on the night.

Photo by Mariana Bazo/Getty Images

For instance, Ole! gave the Liverpool summer signing a 7 out of 10.

‘Once again he had to be the axis of the midfield and had very good ball circulation,’ they wrote.

‘Very clear at the exit.’

Meanwhile, El Dia was more critical of Mac Allister, giving him a 5 out of 10.

‘One of the lowest points of the team,’ they wrote.

‘Because he could not plant a flag in midfield, where Peru at the time established differences in its favour.’

As for TyC Sports, they gave the Liverpool man a 7 out of 10 rating.

‘Peru wanted to play directly and that forced him to stay put in his position,’ they wrote.

‘However, that did not stop him from repeatedly joining in the attack towards the opposition box.’

As per Sofascore, Mac Allister got 86 touches of the ball and made 80 passes, of which 92 found the target.

The Anfield newcomer also registered one key pass and won one of his five ground duels.

Photo by Mariana Bazo/Getty Images

All in all, not the best performance from Mac Allister, but every player will have his off days.

The 24-year-old has been great for Liverpool since joining, and his previous Argentina display was impressive.

For instance, TyC Sports gave Mac Allister a 9 out of 10 for his performance against Paraguay last week.

The most important thing now is that he returns to Liverpool able to play in the next game, which seems to be the case.

The Reds have a huge game coming up, hosting Everton at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.