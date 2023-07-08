Arsenal announced yesterday that William Saliba has signed a new contract, and Alexandre Lacazette is delighted for his young compatriot.

The Gunners signed the French defender back in 2019, when Unai Emery was the manager. Arsenal fans were beyond excited then, but they had to wait three whole years before they could see him in action in the famous red and white.

Now, Saliba is one of Arsenal‘s most important players, and his future has been secured for the next four years.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Alexandre Lacazette reacts after William Saliba signs new Arsenal contract

William Saliba had entered the final year of his Arsenal contract, and there was always a worry that a big club could come in and lure him away.

The Frenchman could’ve easily run down his deal too to put himself in the best possible position for a lucrative offer from Arsenal or any other club next year.

Edu and Mikel Arteta, however, did not let it go that far. Saliba had been in talks with Arsenal over a new deal for months, and it was finally sealed this week.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on a new four-year deal, and Arsenal fans are absolutely delighted for him.

Saliba took to Instagram to announce his new contract yesterday, and he received love from many of his teammates – past and present.

Reiss Nelson wrote: “My boy!”

Granit Xhaka replied: “Congrats bro!”

Alexandre Lacazette just decided to type three clapping emojis, applauding the Frenchman and Arsenal for getting this deal done before the start of the new season.