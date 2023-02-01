Alexandre Lacazette reacts after Cedric Soares leaves Arsenal on deadline day











Alexandre Lacazette has now reacted to the news that Cedric Soares has left Arsenal on loan.

The Portuguese defender has joined high-flying Fulham on loan for the remainder of the season.

Cedric Soares took to Instagram to celebrate joining Fulham in the final hours of the transfer window.

The 31-year-old arrives at Craven Cottage as competition for Kenny Tete at right-back.

Kevin Mbabu has fallen out of favour since his summer move from Wolfsburg.

He could make his debut on Friday against rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Cedric has very much been on the periphery of the Arsenal squad this season.

He’s made just four appearances this campaign in all competition, with all-but-one of them coming from the bench.

The emergence of Ben White as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice right-back pushed Cedric further down the pecking order.

Now, he has a chance to help Fulham achieve their highest Premier League finish in over a decade.

Lacazette reacts to Cedric leaving Arsenal

The 31-year-old posted on Instagram after his move was confirmed, saying: “Once a Gunner, always a Gunner! I wish everyone the best at the club until the end of the season.”

Alexandre Lacazette applauded his former teammate, and loved the move for the full-back.

Cedric becomes the latest Arsenal player to arrive at Fulham this season.

After a troubled time at The Emirates, Willian is enjoying a renaissance in the Premier League under Marco Silva.

Cedric could once again line up in defence alongside Bernd Leno after his summer move.

The Portuguese-speaking contingent at Fulham should help Cedric settle in quickly.

He admits in his first interview at the club that he already knows plenty of his new teammates.

Lacazette clearly still has a soft spot for many of his old Arsenal teammates, including Cedric.

Despite not playing much this season, Arteta was still very impressed with Cedric’s work in training.

Silva will hope this means he’s ready to jump straight into the Fulham team if required.

He’s also a great player to have behind-the-scenes, with Eddie Nketiah admitting he’s the funniest player at Arsenal.

His loan to Fulham seems like a great move for all parties.

