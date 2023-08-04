Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has claimed that Gabriel Jesus shocked him more than anyone else when he saw him in training for the very first time.

The two Gunners stars have known each other for a long time now having spent multiple successful years together at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel about the time he first saw Jesus, Zinchenko raved about him.

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko says Gabriel Jesus surprised him more than anyone else

Oleksandr Zinchenko has played with plenty of world-class players over the years, hasn’t he?

The Ukrainian won four Premier League titles at Manchester City, and almost every player he shared the dressing room with at the Etihad was elite.

However, when Ferdinand asked him to name the one that surprised him more than anyone else, Zinchenko quickly said Gabriel Jesus.

He claims there’s not a single striker in the whole world who’s as good as the Arsenal number nine when it comes to pressing high up the pitch.

Responding to Ferdinand’s question about the player who surprised him the most, Zinchenko said: “I would say, because I didn’t follow and still I don’t much follow the Brazilian league, but when I saw Gabriel Jesus…

“I’ll be honest with you, not because he’s my close friend and I’m playing with him, but at City or even here at Arsenal, of course at City, I don’t remember even one session where he was not the best. Absolutely unbelievable.

“I would like to ask you: Name me one player who does high pressing better than him – striker, name me one striker in the world who does better!”

TBR View:

Gabriel Jesus’ work ethic is second to none.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal last year and completely changed the club’s fortunes. He, along with Zinchenko, made everyone believe they can be champions, and they got really close last season.

Jesus and Zinchenko will once again be key for Arsenal in the upcoming campaign, but unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, they’re both currently injured.

That is a big blow, but Arsenal have plenty of depth now and they should be able to manage until they’re back.