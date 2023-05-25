Alex Iwobi says there's a young player at Arsenal who is a 'joke' right now











Alex Iwobi has been watching his old club Arsenal closely this season, and he has been really impressed with Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old has had an outstanding campaign in the Premier League. He has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions, and has been one of the best players in the country.

Iwobi, who like Saka came through the ranks at Arsenal‘s Hale End, has liked what he has seen of the Gunners number seven this season, as per his comments on the FilthyFellas YouTube channel.

Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images

Alex Iwobi says Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is a ‘joke’

Alex Iwobi joined Arsenal at the age of eight and spent 15 years at the club. He came through the ranks at Hale End and made a good name for himself at senior level.

Under Unai Emery in the 2018/19 season, Iwobi made 51 appearances for Arsenal in what was his best season at the Emirates. He even scored a stunner in the Europa League final that campaign before he was sold to Everton.

Iwobi still has fond memories of Arsenal having spent over half of his life as a Gooner. He still watches the games and going by his comments, he seems to be really impressed by Bukayo Saka.

Speaking about players eligible to play for Nigeria but decided to represent England instead, Iwobi revealed his thoughts on the Arsenal number seven.

He said: “You always think what if (Saka and Tomori decided to play for Nigeria instead of England), They are doing well.

“Saka is a joke right now. He’s good. Look at his numbers. He’s good.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Saka has had an outstanding season, hasn’t he?

He has played every single game in the Premier League for Arsenal, and a return of 24 goals and assists for a player as young as him is just an outrageous statistic.

Saka, however, has struggled in recent weeks. It is clear to see he is fatigued and that, combined with Arsenal’s poor form in general, has really impacted his game.

However, Saka is one of the finest young players in the world, and it’s only a matter of time before he starts firing again.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

