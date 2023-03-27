Alex Iwobi predicts who's going to win the Premier League this season - Arsenal or Manchester City











Former Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has backed his old side to win the Premier League title over Manchester City this season.

The Gunners are currently in a commanding position at the top of the table after they extended their lead to eight points before the international break.

Manchester City do have a game in hand over Mikel Arteta’s men though and the two sides will face-off once again at the Etihad Stadium next month.

But it’s certainly Arsenal’s title to lose right now and Alex Iwobi is backing his former club to get over the line.

Iwobi backs Arsenal to win the league

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, Iwobi was asked if he thinks Arsenal will win the league this season.

“Yeah, I believe so,” the Everton man said. “I want them to, to be fair.”

Arsenal fans will love to hear that Iwobi is backing them to get over the line and it should come as no surprise considering he came through the Hale End academy set-up.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the season, but the Gunners are in the driving seat right now.

Arteta’s men navigated their way through a difficult run of form last month, while also dealing with the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

Of course, City have shown they are capable of putting a flawless run of form together. But Arsenal have been near-flawless themselves since the 3-1 defeat to Guardiola’s side in February.

Arteta has rallied his side to six wins on the bounce in the Premier League, with the only set-backs coming against Sporting Lisbon in Europe.

Yet, the north Londoners will have to prove they are capable of getting over the line, especially after their collapse towards the end of last season. City have been here plenty of times before and it will be intriguing to see if their experience comes the forefront over the coming weeks.

