Alex Iwobi full of praise for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka











Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi has been singing the praises of some of his former Arsenal teammates.

Iwobi left The Emirates for big money as he looked to forge his own path away from the Gunners. And it has worked, with Iwobi now a key player for the Toffees despite their struggles.

Of course, Iwobi knows some of the Arsenal players very well from his time in the academy. The likes of Reiss Nelson, Bukayo Saka, and Eddie Nketiah are all well known to the Nigerian star.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And speaking of Saka, Iwobi was full of praise for the Arsenal man on this week’s Beautiful Game podcast.

“When he first came up to training, he never complained. All the players gave him his respect cos he was doing his thing in training,” Iwobi said.

“He was raw then. Jinking here and there. But not only is he a great player, he’s humble. He’s eager to learn, doesn’t argue back. He’ll treat the dinner ladies like the same way he treats everyone else. I’m really happy for him.”

Saka has been nothing other than superb all season long for Arsenal this year. Like so many, he is in the conversation for the player of the year award.

Bukayo Saka is one of the most likeable characters in football right now. As Iwobi says, he seems so humble but when it comes the pitch, he is ruthless.

His goal for England on Sunday showed his quality and this is what Arsenal fans have been seeing all season from their key man.

The scary thing for other clubs is that Saka is only going to get better. He’s already one of the best wide forwards in Europe. If he can keep improving, then England will have a world beater on their hands and Arsenal will be winning more trophies.