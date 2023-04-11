Alex Crook believes David Moyes will leave West Ham in the summer











TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has provided a big update on the future of under pressure West Ham manager David Moyes.

The Scotsman has not had a good season with the Premier League side in the division as they are embroiled in a relegation battle. They currently sit 14th in the division.

The side have had a great European campaign as they are in the quarter-final of the European Conference League. Despite this, everyone knows that a good position in the Premier League and survival is much more important.

The football hasn’t been great and the club have struggled against sides above them in the league. Many fans have wanted him gone so they will want to hear the latest update on his future.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

We have seen a lot of managers sacked this season, especially a lot in the bottom half of the table. Some have decided to hire interim managers to try and maintain their survival.

Speaking on talkSPORT this morning, Alex Crook was talking about the future of David Moyes. He said: “David Sullivan knows Moyes is the best person to keep West Ham in the Premier League. I think they’ll shake hands at the end of the season, and go in a different direction.”

Moyes is one of the most experienced managers in the division. Over the last couple of seasons he has had great success with the Hammers. He recorded two European spot finishes for the club.

This season has season the club more similar to how they were in Moyes’ first tenure at the London side. No doubt this is of course a worry. With his experience taken into account, it is no shock to see the club want to keep him to keep them in the division.

The Hammers have also picked up a couple of crucial wins against Fulham and Southampton. This has shown that Moyes is the right man for this season.

It would probably be a good move to look for a new manager in the summer as it looks like Moyes has taken the club as far as he possibly can.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Show all