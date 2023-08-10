Alasdair Gold shares why we’ve not seen any pictures of Harry Kane in Tottenham training today

Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is the headline story this morning, and we’re all looking for any sort of hint as to how this saga is going to play out.

Interestingly, not long after the reports of a bid being accepted broke, Tottenham tweeted out a number of training pictures.

Of course, the sleuths on social media were quick to note that there is no sign of Kane in any of these pictures.

Cue a meltdown from all Tottenham fans.

Luckily, Alasdair Gold was quick to ease the situation, sharing what he knows of the situation on social media.

According to Gold, the entire Tottenham team are having a day off today, while Kane was a part of the group at Hotspur Way yesterday.

Kane wasn’t caught in any of the pictures, but he was there.

Of course, he isn’t in training today, but it is the designated day off for the entire squad, so there’s nothing to fret about on that front.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

In a way it’s a bit frustrating that the Spurs team aren’t training today – we could’ve learned a lot from whether or not Kane was in training on the day a bid was accepted from Bayern Munich, but now, it’s harder to piece this puzzle together.

Tottenham will be back at it tomorrow ahead of their opening game of the season against Brentford, and it will be very interesting to see whether or not Kane rocks up at Hotspur way in the midst of all of this transfer speculation.

We will get answers over Kane’s future in the coming days, and whether or not he is pictured in training for the rest of the week will be a massive hint about where his mind is right now.