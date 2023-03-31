Alasdair Gold shares what Paratici has done to annoy youth coaches











Fabio Paratici is certainly a man in the news right now when it comes to all things Tottenham Hotspur related.

The Italian is currently part of a major investigation and has essentially been banned from football for his role with Juventus previously. However, he remains at Spurs for now, with the club seeking further clarity and awaiting any appeals.

Controversial

Of course, Paratici’s time at Tottenham has been tumultuous in itself. Brought in by Daniel Levy to run the football side of things, Paratici has seen some signings fly, while others have been complete flops.

And according to Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, Paratici has also managed to annoy some internal figures as well.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

According to Gold, Paratici has got involved in the youth set-up at the club. And with that, has made a move to annoying Academy lead John McDermott.

“Paratici is understood to have increased the pay structure for youth players, which had been something previous Spurs academy head John McDermott is believed to have been against as he wanted to keep the young players hungrier in their development,” Gold wrote.

Under Antonio Conte, Tottenham have seen few players progress to the first XI from the academy. The likes of Dane Scarlett, Alfie Devine and more are highly-rated. But for now, they remain either on loan or away from the first-team.

TBR’s View: The end is coming for Paratici at Tottenham

This is just one big mess at the moment. Paratici’s ban complicates matters more than ever and after Levy decided to give Conte the boot, he now needs to do the same with Paratici.

There has to be question marks over what he is currently doing at the club. All that’s happening right now is his every move is attracting negative attention.

This report from Gold about sums his time at the club up. He’s annoyed a key figure, over-ruled an old policy, and seemingly, had no success with it.