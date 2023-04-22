Alasdair Gold shares what he’s now been hearing about Julian Nagelsmann and Tottenham after Chelsea update











Julian Nagelsmann will not be the new manager of Chelsea after Fabrizio Romano reported that the German has pulled out of the race to become the new Blues manager.

Inevitably, Nagelsmann being ruled out of the Chelsea race has set tongues wagging around whether or not a move to Tottenham could be on the cards.

Sky Sports reported last month that Spurs wanted to hold talks with Nagelsmann, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though a move to north London is on the horizon for the former Bayern Munich boss.

Indeed, according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, there isn’t much sense that Nagelsmann is keen to take the Spurs job, while Tottenham only want a manager who sees them as their first-choice – therefore, the stars aren’t aligned for this one to happen.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Nagelsmann not on the cards

Gold shared what he knows about the German and Tottenham.

“Julian Nagelsmann has pulled out of the Chelsea race which is an interesting one because he’s someone of great interest to Spurs and they’ve looked at him twice in the past before. I haven’t got the sense in recent weeks that he’s particularly interested in the Spurs job right now. Whether that changes or not as the weeks progress is another thing, but as I said in the last video, Spurs’ idea is to not appoint someone who they’re a fallback option for. I wouldn’t say that this opens the door for Spurs, it makes it easier because there’s no longer this massive rival for his signature, but there’s work to be done there,” Gold said.

PSG-bound?

If Nagelsmann doesn’t want the Spurs job and he doesn’t want the Chelsea job then where will he end up?

Well, the Real Madrid job no longer seems to be on be horizon as Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of yet another Champions League final now, but there is one other huge role that is likely to become available very soon.

Indeed, the PSG job is likely to be available this summer, and Nagelsmann certainly fits the profile of what Le Parisiens may be looking for.

Don’t be shocked if Nagelsmann ends up at PSG this summer.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

