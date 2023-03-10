Alasdair Gold shares what he's just heard about Mauricio Pochettino coming back to Tottenham











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Alasdair Gold has been discussing Tottenham’s managerial situation and the idea of Mauricio Pochettino returning to Spurs.

It has been heavily rumoured that a reunion between Pochettino and Tottenham could be on the cards, and it sounds as though Spurs are very keen to bring the 51-year-old back to north London.

However, according to Gold, bringing Pochettino back to Tottenham may not be all that straightforward.

Indeed, the journalist says that people close to the manager have suggested that the Argentine may not be too keen on taking the job right now, questioning whether enough has changed at the club since his sacking to tempt him back.

Poch not necessarily desperate to return

Gold shared what he’s heard from people close to Pochettino.

“There’s also the question right now whether Poch would want to come back right now. From speaking to people that know him and everything I don’t think it’s the foregone conclusion that people would have you believe. He’s made it very clear that he wants to return one day, but is is the right time right now? Have the circumstances changed enough from when he left? Or have the changes at Tottenham been of any benefit to him?” Gold said.

Same old problems

Pochettino would have every reason to be wary of returning to Spurs at this point. After all, the same old problems exist at the club right now.

They’re over-reliant on Harry Kane, Daniel Levy still isn’t the most ambitious owner in the Premier League, and there’s an argument to make that the squad is worse.

Indeed, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld no longer at the club, Pochettino would arguably be inheriting a weaker Spurs side than the one he left behind.

Pochettino is likely to return to Tottenham one day, but maybe he’s best of waiting a few more years.

