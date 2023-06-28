Alasdair Gold says Tottenham are on verge of ‘terrific couple’ of transfer deals

Journalist Alasdair Gold has reported how much Tottenham Hotspur will be getting for midfielder Harry Winks this summer.

The English midfielder is reportedly moving to Championship side Leicester City on a permanent deal. He has been surplus to requirements at Tottenham for a while and was loaned out to Sampdoria last season.

With the North London side failing to qualify for any European competition. Due to this, it is no shock to see the club look to sell some of their players to rebuild.

It will be a sad moment for both the club and Winks as the player was from their academy. Despite this, the move definitely suits all parties.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Alasdair Gold reports how much Spurs will get for Harry Winks

Alasdair Gold reported the finances around the Winks deal whilst praising the club for managing to purchase James Maddison for a decent fee.

He said: “Terrific couple of deals for Spurs. They’re getting James Maddison for £40m and Harry Winks is heading to Leicester in a separate deal for £10m.

“Maddison is the perfect fit for Postecoglou and Winks should do really well at Leicester and help them in their bid to get back up.”

Winks, who was hailed as an ‘amazing‘ player, has been a valuable asset. To get £10million for him from a Championship club when he only has one year left on his contract is definitely great business.

They definitely need to try and make some money from players they want to sell, and this is definitely a great start for the club.

Chairman Daniel Levy is known for being a tough negotiator. It is fair to say that he has definitely won this transfer saga around Winks.