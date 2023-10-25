Alasdair Gold says Spurs have a 21-year-old in their ranks who’s ‘so exciting’

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has been praised by Alasdair Gold, who believes Spurs fans will be seeing a much better player in a few years’ time.

Gold, speaking on his YouTube channel, says the current Sarr is “the early version”, and it’ll be exciting to see how he develops as a player at Spurs.

Sarr has been making waves at Tottenham, becoming a regular starter and looking a cut above in the Premier League at just 21 years of age.

On Monday, he helped Tottenham return to the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Fulham.

Sarr once again gave Spurs plenty of energy in midfield, and came up with a great defensive header as Raul Jimenez looked set to threaten.

Pape Matar Sarr “so exciting”, says Alasdair Gold

“Pape Matar Sarr, mentioned him very briefly earlier, just belies his age with every single match,” said Gold.

“There was one moment when he sprinted back out of nowhere, didn’t he, to head the ball just before Jimenez got to him.

“He’s very tactically aware, he’s very intelligent on the ball and off the ball, and the most exciting thing with him is this isn’t the Pape we’ll be seeing in four or five years’ time, this is the early version.”

In terms of how Sarr will develop, Gold isn’t too sure, questioning whether he’ll be a Patrick Vieira-type player or someone more akin to Steven Gerrard.

“It’s a very good version but we don’t know what is he going to become,” he continued.

“Is he going to become like a real lung busting box-to-box midfielder who chips in with goals as well? Is he going to become more of a defensive power house?

“We just don’t know. Is he going to become like I don’t know like a Vieira type? Is he going to become more of a a Gerrard type he’s going to be someone that scores goals and bursts into the box to just pop up in those big moments?

“Who knows, and that’s what’s so exciting about him.”

Our view

Sarr has received plenty of plaudits in recent years, with numerous football figures praising how he’s playing at present and also looking forward to how he could develop in years to come.

For instance, Fabrizio Romano wrote on Sportskeeda in 2021: “Many present-day stars moved in the summer, but this Metz midfielder promises to become a very important player in the future.

“The potential is huge. Tottenham wanted to buy Pape Sarr immediately for €20million plus add-ons.”

This was some great foresight from Spurs, who now have an outstanding player in their ranks who looks like he has an outstanding future ahead of him.