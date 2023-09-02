Alasdair Gold says ‘phenomenal’ 18-year-old Spurs talent training with senior squad

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window, with several top talents coming through the doors at N17.

Spurs added Brennan Johnson to their ranks on transfer deadline day, becoming their ninth signing of the summer.

Tottenham have also signed James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips and Alejo Veliz.

Meanwhile, Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski are now on the Spurs books after their prior loan switches became permanent.

Phillips and Veliz, the youngest players to join Tottenham this summer, are exciting prospects for the future.

Despite being unlikely to get first-team action just yet, both are training with the Spurs first team.

Alasdair Gold has now spoken about what the near future holds for Phillips, the defensive recruit from Blackburn.

On football.london, the esteemed journalist says the 18-year-old will be training with the first team week in, week out.

While he’s on the fringes of the squad right now, Gold reckons Phillips could play a part later on this season if he doesn’t go out on loan.

A fan asked Gold how close the player is to the first team and whether he could be drafted in amid Spurs not bringing in any more defensive reinforcements.

“He’s on the fringes right now. He’s very young – just 18,” replied the football.london journalist.

“But as the season goes on, with work from Postecoglou, he could play a part if he’s not loaned in January.

“He’s going to train with the first team week in, week out.”

Tottenham have really pulled it out of the hat this summer with a host of impressive signings.

While most of them are first-team ready, it’s also important to bring in players for the future.

Phillips is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent who already has competitive senior experience at Ewood Park.

It’ll be good to see how he progresses learning from the Tottenham coaches and being around world-class teammates.