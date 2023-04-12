Alasdair Gold provides update on Tanguy Ndombele's future at Tottenham











Journalist Alasdair Gold has provided a very intriguing update on the future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The French attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Serie A leaders Napoli. They look like they will be lifting the title.

Ndombele has struggled for consistency at Spurs, despite making 91 appearances. He has scored 10 goals and picked up nine assists, but they have expected more from the player.

Similarly, the 26 year old has struggled at Napoli. He has only picked up two goals and one assist in 35 appearances as the Italian club.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The details around Ndombele’s loan are not fully known, with many not sure if there is an obligation to buy or not. Alasdair Gold seems to have found out further details around this.

Writing for Football.London, Gold said: “Napoli would not have an obligation to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham if they qualify for the Champions League.

“There had been suggestions and reports in Italy after the Frenchman signed for the Serie A side that should they qualify for the Champions League for next season then the 30m euros (£26.3m) option to buy Ndombele would become an obligation to purchase him from Tottenham.

“Football.london understands there is no mechanism in the original transfer for such an achievement to turn Ndombele’s option into an obligation.”

Whilst many may want the 26 year old to leave the North London side, he still has many years in his footballing career. He had huge potential whilst at Lyon. Perhaps he just needs a coach to get the best out of him.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images