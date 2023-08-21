Journalist Alasdair Gold has shared what he’s heard about Tottenham Hotspur trio Daniel Levy, Ange Postecoglou and Leonardo Gabbanini recently.

The Football.London journalist has been speaking in his latest YouTube video and shared an update on Tottenham’s plans for the rest of the transfer window.

Spurs have enjoyed an encouraging summer window as they have moved to bolster key areas of Postecoglou’s side.

But the club will be fully aware of the need to trim a bloated squad before next month’s deadline, with the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Djed Spence and Hugo Lloris all facing uncertain futures.

Nevertheless, the signings of Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have all settled in well so far.

And Gold has provided some insight into Tottenham’s approach in the market this summer.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Gold on Levy, Postecoglou and Gabbanini

Gold claims that chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini has been working closely with both Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and new head coach Ange Postecoglou throughout the summer.

“In terms of incoming ones, we know some of the standout names,” Gold said. “I think there will be some we’re not aware of.

“Obviously Gift Orban is high on the list, a lot of data-based stuff coming through Spurs at the moment.

“A lot of that led by Leonardo Gabbanini, Postecoglou and Levy. From what I understand, that’s quite a good little triangle that’s forming between Postecoglou, Gabbanini and Levy in terms of really pushing this more data analyst side of the transfers.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spurs have lacked real direction over the past few years, so this update from Gold will be encouraging for their fans.

If Levy, Gabbanini and Postecoglou are working closely together to identify and sign targets, it can only mean they are all pulling in the same direction.

It’s still early days in terms of Tottenham’s summer business, but all their signings have settled in well so far, while additions from last summer are also beginning to make an impact.