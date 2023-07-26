Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a comfortable victory in pre-season today and Alasdair Gold was very impressed by midfielder Pape Sarr.

There were early fears for Tottenham as they went one goal down, but in the end they won comfortably against the Lion City Sailors.

It was the final match of their pre-season tour in Asia-Pacific and no doubt Tottenham will be happy with the impression new manager Ange Postecoglou has made so far.

Sarr is an up-and-coming talent at Spurs. He is only 20 years old and barely featured last season for the club. Despite this, the young talent impressed journalist Gold during the match.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Journalist impressed by Tottenham’s Pape Sarr

Gold, who watched the match, was doing a ratings piece on each player at half-time and his article for Football.London saw Sarr massively praised.

In the piece, he gave Sarr the best rating of the team in the first half.

Speaking highly of the 20-year-old, he said: “In the starting line-up following Postecoglou’s effusive praise of him and he sent the first chance of the game over with a volley from the edge of the box.

“He played a lovely ball to the wing for a Kulusevski attack and then headed over from Porro’s corner. Hit the crossbar with a shot late in the half. A busy display and Spurs; best player of the half.”

This is high praise and no doubt should excite Spurs. It is performances like these that will see the prospect impress his manager.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It is massively important that the club not only have top stars in their prime but also young prospects with a bright future.

It currently looks like Sarr not only fits the profile for this but he could also impress and find a way into the first-team next season.