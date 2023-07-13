Alasdair Gold drops ‘positive’ update involving Tottenham and Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly left a “positive early impression” on Spurs star Harry Kane.

This is according to Alasdair Gold, who shared an update on football.london and on his socials.

Kane’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain amid speculation linking him with a move away from N17 this summer.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Spurs talisman has been linked with a move to the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane’s contract at Tottenham expires at the end of next season, so Spurs must move fast to decide what to do.

The England captain returned to Hotspur Way on Wednesday afternoon to report back for pre-season.

According to Gold, the early chats between Postecoglou and Kane’s have been positive.

The duo have apparently got on well since the striker returned to the Enfield-based complex.

Postecoglou is said to have made a positive impression on the England captain.

Meanwhile, suggestions that the two were set to meet in a big transfer showdown have been played down.

Our view

Postecoglou has hit the ground running at Tottenham in terms of making a good impression on pretty much everyone.

The Spurs fanbase has warmed to him, with many of those who weren’t so keen now seemingly on board.

Likewise, Postecoglou seems to be making a good impression on the players and staff at Hotspur Way too.

In terms of transfer activity, Spurs have been busy bolstering their ranks ahead of next season.

Obviously the Kane saga will play a large part this season, what with the striker’s contract ending next year.

Spurs would have to sell him this summer if they want to get a remotely decent fee for their main asset.

Let’s see how things go in the coming days and weeks, and let’s hope Postecoglou can continue working his magic.