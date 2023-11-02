Alan Smith now delivers his honest verdict on Jorginho’s display for Arsenal vs West Ham last night

Arsenal icon Alan Smith has now given his honest thoughts on Jorginho’s struggles against West Ham United in the EFL cup last night.

The pundit was speaking during Sky Sports’ live coverage of the game and thought that the midfielder had an off night.

Smith thought that Mikel Arteta may be better taking Jorginho off to improve Arsenal’s fortunes.

The former Arsenal striker thought Declan Rice was an obvious replacement, and he did in fact come on shortly after.

Smith said: “Jorginho, it’s not been his night, he’s not been quite at it out there.

“There’s an obvious replacement for him [Declan Rice], and there he is.”

Of course, last night’s performance will be a concern for Arteta.

Arsenal’s squad players had an excellent opportunity to make their case for a bigger role in the starting XI.

And although several fringe players impressed against Sheffield United, West Ham proved a much harder test.

Eddie Nketiah also didn’t have a good night, which will be particularly frustrating after his hat-trick on the weekend.

Smith thought Jorginho was off the pace for Arsenal against West Ham

Such is the pressure of playing for an elite club like Arsenal, players will receive criticism for one poor game.

Jorginho has had many ups and downs this season, a calamitous error in the North London Derby then being backed up by a masterclass against Manchester City.

Arteta simply will need more consistency from those he is relying upon in his squad.

And as is always the case when Arsenal suffer a defeat these days, Kai Havertz has come in for criticism.

Alan Brazil has now claimed that the German looks to be one step closer to leaving the club after his difficult night.

But Arsenal fans will instead hope that disappointing nights like these galvanise the squad rather than tear it apart.

Smith did seem sympathetic towards the likes of Jorginho on a difficult night for Arsenal, but he’ll be joined by many in demanding a better performance on Saturday.

Arsenal are going very well in the Premier League but do face a big test travelling to Newcastle.