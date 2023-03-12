Alan Smith really impressed by what he's seeing from Fabio Vieira at Arsenal lately











Arsenal cruised their way past Fulham today to maintain their push towards winning the Premier League title.

Goals from Odegaard, Gabriel and Martinelli ensured it was a comfortable afternoon at Craven Cottage for Mikel Arteta.

It was the ideal afternoon really. Arsenal were in cruise control and managed to get minutes into a few players who need it most. Of course, the main benefactor of that bonus was Gabriel Jesus, who came back onto the field to a rapturous reception.

Another player who got more minutes in the tank again was Fabio Vieira. The midfielder has had a slow start to life in an Arsenal shirt.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

But commenting on Vieira on Sky Sports, former Arsenal man Alan Smith suggested that Vieira is really starting to show his worth lately.

“He’s just starting to come into his own a bit at the moment, Vieira. He had a good game in midweek in Europe as well and did well there,” Smith said on Sky.

Vieira will be hoping to play a big role between now and the end of the season for Arsenal. He will know he’s not first choice, but if he can keep playing a small role it will be big for the club.

TBR’s View: Fabio Vieira can be key for Arsenal as European games continue

Most people are so focussed on Arsenal winning the league that they are forgetting that Arsenal are still in the Europa League.

This is where Fabio Vieira can be so important to them. Vieira can play a big role in those games and at the end of the day, that’s where having a top squad is so vital.

Vieira has started to look the part when he’s played lately. And in the crunch time of the season, having those sort of players available is crucial.