Alan Shearer thinks £34m Liverpool player’s ball control looked poor vs Everton

Alan Shearer has claimed that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s ‘touch was off’ against Everton over the weekend.

Shearer has been speaking on The Rest Is Football and discussed Salah’s Merseyside Derby display.

Salah stole the show on Saturday as his brace helped Liverpool to a crucial 2-0 win over their Merseyside neighbours.

The Reds were left frustrated for large periods of the game as they struggled to break down a resilient Everton defence

Everton were reduced to 10 men in the first half after Ashley Young was sent off for a second bookable offence.

But it took Liverpool until the 75th minute to find a breakthrough and it came from the penalty spot after Michael Keane was judged to have handled the ball in the area.

Salah made no mistake from the spot and went on to bag another goal in stoppage time to wrap up the three points.

Yet, Alan Shearer believes Salah wasn’t at his best on Saturday afternoon.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Shearer says Salah’s ball control was poor against Everton

Speaking on the Rest Is Football, Shearer claimed that Salah’s ball control was way below his usual standards in the derby.

“He didn’t play that well though, did he? His touch was off,” he said.

“It wasn’t working for him running with the ball, but that doesn’t matter does it? You get two goals, thank you very much.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Salah has often provided in the biggest moments for Liverpool and while his overall display was below par on Saturday, he still managed to bag the winning goals.

The £34 million man remains a key player for Klopp and has already registered 11 goal involvements in just nine Premier League games this season.

Of course, the 31-year-old was heavily linked with a switch to the Middle East over the summer. But it’s easy to see why Liverpool were desperate to keep hod of the Egyptian star.