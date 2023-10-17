Alan Shearer has criticised Gabriel Jesus for the quality of his finishing following that missed chance in the North London derby last month, suggesting that the Arsenal star is constantly underperforming in front of goal.

Shearer was writing for The Athletic, as he suggested that his technique for the strike he blazed over the bar was all wrong.

Gabriel Jesus had the chance to put Arsenal on the brink of winning the North London derby at the Emirates. The Gunners were 1-0 up when the Brazilian managed to pinch the ball off of James Maddison on the edge of the Tottenham penalty area.

Jesus pretty much had just Guglielmo Vicario to beat. However, he managed to send his strike well over the bar. And Spurs would go on to earn a share of the points.

Alan Shearer criticises Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has been an outstanding £45 million signing for Arsenal. But if there is one criticism of the 26-year-old, it is that he does not score enough goals. And judging by Alan Shearer‘s assessment of that moment in the derby, it is clear that the pundit very much agrees that he does not find the back of the net often enough.

“Jesus does really well to anticipate the pass and nabs the ball from James Maddison’s toes,” he told The Athletic.

“It leaves him in an ideal position in the middle of the goal, with space around him and the choice of aiming either side. He goes with the option of hitting his shot with the front of his foot, which is fine; it’s something I used to do a lot of the time.

“But this is another example of leaning back for a shot; Jesus’ body and technique are all wrong.

“Without wishing to pick on him, he has consistently been underperforming his xG over the past few years, which tells you he’s getting into good positions and isn’t finishing them. Exhibit A right here.”

Arsenal need to demand more from their star striker

It is hard to be too critical of Jesus. He proved to be a game-changing signing for Mikel Arteta’s men. You could tell from the moment he played against Crystal Palace on the opening day of last season that he was going to have a massive role to play.

And had he not missed a large part of last season due to injury, perhaps Arsenal’s fate would have been different.

But you can also be critical of his ruthlessness in front of goal. And Arsenal are now in a position where they are looking to be almost perfect in all departments.

With that, you would not be entirely surprised if the Gunners had another striker on their shopping list for one of the coming windows.