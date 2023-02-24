Alan Shearer shares what he's recently told Tottenham's Harry Kane in private conversation











Alan Shearer has shared the message he has given Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in recent conversations.

In the Athletic, Shearer has talked about the feeling of scoring goals, how much he misses it and what he would do to have it again.

He also discussed Kane’s legacy at Spurs, where he is now the club’s record goalscorer but does not have any major trophies to his name.

Shearer won the Premier League with Blackburn but won nothing with Newcastle, who are looking to break their trophy duck in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Alan Shearer shares message to Harry Kane and Erling Haaland

He said: “I have the same discussion about Harry Kane now. No, his Spurs side haven’t delivered silverware and yes, I’m sure that burns, but what he has done and got is beyond any price, a lasting place in the club’s pantheon.

“Would he change that? I doubt it. Would I? Hell, no. But what would I give to be wheeling away from this goal towards the corner, right arm held skyward with a million volts powering my body, just one more time?

“It makes me sound like an old fart, but I’ve said this to Harry and to Erling Haaland; enjoy it and find some way of clutching that enjoyment, because nothing else in life comes close.

“Once you leave the pitch for the final time, it’s like something switches from technicolour to monochrome. Not that there’s anything wrong with black and white, obviously.”

There is real symmetry between the careers of Kane and Shearer; great English goalscorers and captains who have played for their boyhood clubs but have not quite got over the line for trophies.

Shearer says he does not regret staying at Newcastle, and Kane’s feelings on staying at Tottenham should become clearer this summer.

He is approaching a crunch point with just one year left on his contract, and he could try and force a move away, or commit his future to Spurs.