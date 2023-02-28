Alan Shearer shares Leandro Trossard verdict after Arsenal triumph at Leicester











Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has made it into Alan Shearer’s latest Premier League Team of the Week.

The Gunners newcomer delivered an impressive display in Saturday’s early Premier League kickoff.

So much so, in fact, that Arsenal named him as their Player of the Match against Leicester City.

Photo by Stephen White – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners in the East Midlands, with Trossard playing a key role for the only goal of the game.

The £90,000-a-week talent (Daily Mail) played Gabriel Martinelli through for his 46th-minute winner.

Trossard also had the ball in the back of the net in the first half, only for VAR to disallow the effort for a foul in the box.

Mikel Arteta named the Belgian in the starting XI as a false nine, where he interchanged superbly with Martinelli.

And Shearer, writing on the Premier League website, loved seeing how well Trossard took to his new position.

“Took to his new central role up front with ease and laid on a wonderful pass to Gabriel Martinelli for the winner,” he said.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Solid signing

Trossard has barely put a foot wrong since joining Arsenal from Brighton in January.

The £27million man has made seven appearances for the Gunners so far, including six in the Premier League.

Of those, two have been starts.

Trossard scored the opener against Brentford, which helped Arsenal salvage a point after Ivan Toney then equalised.

And against Leicester, the Belgian grabbed an assist and could’ve very easily also had a goal.

The Arsenal fanbase’s reaction to Trossard’s arrival was somewhat mixed.

He signed not long after the Gunners failed to get their hands on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

However, Trossard has convinced plenty more Arsenal fans that his signing was a good call.

The Gunners are back on track both in terms of form and with regards to their league position.

And Trossard has shown that he has what it takes at centre-forward as well as on the wings.