Alan Shearer says Aston Villa ‘couldn’t handle’ 23-year-old Newcastle player

Alan Shearer has heaped praise on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for his performance against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Magpies smashed five past Unai Emery’s side to pick up a fantastic win. Shearer raved about numerous players, but his comments on Isak while speaking on the Rest is Football podcast is spot on.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Alan Shearer says Aston Villa couldn’t handle Newcastle star Alexander Isak

Newcastle United signed Alexander Isak for £63 million last summer (Sky Sports).

The Swede had his injury problems last season, but whenever he played, he managed to catch the eye. He is a superb talent, and everyone is expecting a big campaign from him.

In the first game of the season against Aston Villa at St James’ Park, Isak did not disappoint. He scored twice in his 68 minutes on the pitch and gave Unai Emery’s side all sorts of problems.

Alan Shearer was impressed with multiple Newcastle players, but he claimed Villa just couldn’t handle the 23-year-old Isak.

He said: “We were brilliant. What a day! My son was at the game at the Gallowgate End, and he said the atmosphere was just amazing.

“What a day for the debutants. Tonali, what a performance – scored after six minutes. Harvey Barnes coming on – goal and an assist. Anthony Gordon was brilliant.

“Isak – they just couldn’t handle him.”

TBR View:

Alexander Isak is a phenomenal player, and we’re expecting a big season from him at Newcastle.

The 23-year-old has everything in his locker. He can hold the ball up as well as run in behind, and his finishing is very, very clinical as well, which makes him the complete striker.

Eddie Howe has shown over the last 18 months that he can improve all the players in his squad. There are plenty of examples already, and there are still multiple levels in Isak’s game that we think the Newcastle boss will unearth.

It will be interesting to see how many goals Isak will finish this season with.