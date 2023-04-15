Alan Shearer says Aston Villa could have beaten Newcastle 7-0 today











Newcastle United were brought right down to earth with a bump today as Aston Villa stormed past them in the early kick off.

Ollie Watkins once again inspired the Villans to a big win and under Unai Emery, Villa are looking like being a team who can challenge for things next season.

Of course, Newcastle’s focus remains the top four and they were let off when Tottenham lost later in the day.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

However, speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer felt his former club got off lightly, admitting Villa could easily have had more goals.

“Right from the off in every position they battered Newcastle. They’ve made the best defence in the league look distinclty average. I know Watkins will get the headlines and rightly so because he was superb. But you could go right through that Aston Villa team. They all were brilliant. Could have been six or seven nil,” Shearer said.

Villa actually moved themselves to within just six points of the top four. And with seven games remaining, Villa Park will be bouncing in those last fixtures.

TBR’s View: Villa showing their class finally

After years of spending big sums of money and having different managers in charge, Villa finally seem to have got it right with Unai Emery.

It’s hard to believe this is the same team Steven Gerrard had. They are completely different and you only have to look at Ollie Watkins to see how Emery is transforming players.

Shearer is bang on about Newcastle here. They could have shipped a lot of goal and for Eddie Howe, that will be a huge concern.