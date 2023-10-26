Alan Shearer says £75m Liverpool player has proven him completely wrong

It sounds strange to say it now, but there was a lot of scepticism when Virgil van Dijk signed for Liverpool for £75m back in 2018.

The Liverpool captain was the most expensive centre-back in history at the time, and the fact that he was coming from a mid-table Premier League side made this move seem like a huge gamble for the Reds.

However, as we all know, Van Dijk has since proven that the £75m fee was an absolute bargain, and many fans and pundits have been made to eat their words.

One man who questioned Van Dijk at the time was Alan Shearer, and speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast, the pundit has now admitted that he got it wrong about the Dutchman.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Shearer was wrong about Van Dijk

The pundit spoke about the Liverpool defender.

“That bring us on to Van Dijk, he’s given so much to Liverpool, what a signing from Southampton, wasn’t it?” Lineker said.

“I think I said at the time that it was a lot of money for a centre-back, you can’t be right about everything can you?” Shearer said.

Van Dijk has kicked on

To be fair to Shearer, we can understand why he was sceptical about Van Dijk at the time.

£75m was a fee that was unheard of for a defender at that time, and this was a player who’d never kicked a ball in the Champions League for a Premier League club at that point.

However, Van Dijk has kicked on in a way nobody could’ve expected at that time, and he’s now cemented himself as one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

Van Dijk for £75m may actually be one of the best signings in Liverpool’s history.